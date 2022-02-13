Police arrests rapper Blueface for possession of concealed firearm

Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): American rapper Blueface was recently busted with a loaded gun during a traffic stop in Hollywood, a new report said.

TMZ reported that the 25-year old was pulled over on Sunset Boulevard around 3:15 a.m. as he drove a car with an expired registration.

Police reportedly discovered Blueface was also driving with a suspended license, and a search of his vehicle turned up a loaded handgun in the centre console.



The rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, was arrested for possession of a concealed firearm, the outlet reported. His passengers were not charged.

This arrest comes five months after Blueface and members of his entourage were accused of beating up a San Fernando Valley nightclub bouncer after he was denied entrance to the venue, as per TMZ.

Previously in 2019, the 'Thotiana' recording artist was picked up by the LAPD for possession of a loaded, unregistered handgun.

Later that year, the rapper filmed himself driving through Skid Row throwing piles of hundred dollar bills at homeless people, who desperately scurried to pick up the cash.

As per Page Six, some people on social media praised his generosity while others said the stunt was humiliating to the district's needy population. (ANI)

