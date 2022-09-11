'Pop Idol' singer Darius Campbell Danesh's cause of death revealed

Washington [US], September 11 (ANI): Scottish singer and 'West End' star Darius Campbell Danesh passed away from respiratory arrest caused by inhalation of chloroethane, a US medical examiner has confirmed.

According to Deadline, the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office determined that Campbell Danesh's death, which occurred after he was discovered in his Rochester residence last month, was an accident.

The singer's family disclosed that he had been dealing with persistent neck discomfort since a vehicle accident in 2010, a traumatic event he had previously discussed in interviews.

While on vacation in Spain in 2010, Campbell Danesh was a passenger in a Porsche that skidded on oil and collided with a wall at 70 mph.

He had regular physical treatment but refused a recommended procedure because he thought it might harm his vocal cords.



A statement from Campbell Danesh's family claims that he was discovered unconscious on August 11 in his Rochester residence.

Campbell Danesh, raised in Glasgow by a Scottish mother and an Iranian father, made his debut on the talent show Popstars two decades ago. He then placed third behind Will Young and Gareth Gates in the first UK Pop Idol on ITV, gaining popularity on a successful format that helped put him on the map.

"Colourblind," his next No. 1 song, debuted at No. 1 in the UK, while his debut album Dive reached No. 10 there. Live Twice, his second album was released in 2004.

Afterwards, Campbell Danesh became well-known as a West End performer, appearing in shows like Guys and Dolls, Chicago, Funny Girl, and Gone with the Wind. After ingesting sewage water from the River Thames in 2017, he almost died from meningitis.

In 2011, he wed Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge; two years later, they became divorced. (ANI)

