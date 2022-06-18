Post Malone announces additional 'Twelve Carat' Tour concerts

Washington [US], June 18 (ANI): Post Malone is adding five new dates to his Twelve Carat Tour in North America, including stops in Toronto, Boston, New York and Los Angeles.

The 26-year-old rapper made this announcement on Friday, June 17. The 38-date tour will launch on September 10 at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, and wrap with back-to-back concerts on November 15-16 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, as per Billboard.

The Live Nation-produced trek will also make stops in Chicago, Nashville, Boston, Philadelphia, Dallas, Atlanta and Vancouver.



Roddy Ricch is slated to be the special guest on most dates, with a few exceptions in late September and early October.

The two-month trek is in support of Malone's newly released fourth studio album, 'Twelve Carat Toothache.'

Released on June 3, the 14-track set features guest spots from Ricch, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Gunna, Fleet Foxes and The Kid Laroi. The album debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, earning the rapper his fourth consecutive top five-charting project, reports Billboard.

Earlier this week, Malone revealed the birth of his daughter and announced that he is engaged to his girlfriend. (ANI)

