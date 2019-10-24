Post Malone, Ariana Grande lead 2019 American Music Awards Nominations

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 24 (ANI): The 2019 American Music Awards nominations have been announced and American singers Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Billie Eilish are leading the awards with 7, 6 and 6 nominations, respectively.
The 17-year-old Eilish is also contesting new artist of the year award against Luke Combs, Lil Nas X, Lizzo and Ella Mai," reported Billboard.
While Malone and Grande will be contending for the biggest title of the night, that is the artist of the year award.
They will also be facing tough competitions from artiste including Halsey, Drake and Taylor Swift.
The 'Love story' crooner holds the maximum win (four) in the category and she is also close to surpassing legendary Michael Jackson's record for most AMAs of all time. But this is only possible if Swift wins two of the five categories she's nominated in.
The 2019 American Music Awards will have its live telecast from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 24.
Here's a look at the full list of nominations:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper, 'Shallow'
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'
Marshmello & Bastille, 'Happier'
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, 'Senorita'
Post Malone & Swae Lee, 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'
TOUR OF THE YEAR
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
P!nk
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO
Billie Eilish, 'Bad Guy'
Ariana Grande, '7 Rings'
Halsey, 'Without Me'
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'
Taylor Swift, 'You Need to Calm Down'
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK
Billie Eilish, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
Ariana Grande, Thank U, Next
Taylor Swift, Lover
FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK
Halsey, 'Without Me'
Jonas Brothers, 'Sucker'
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'
Panic! At The Disco, 'High Hopes'
Post Malone & Swae Lee, 'Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)'
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY
Kane Brown, Experiment
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Carrie Underwood, Cry Pretty
FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY
Luke Combs, 'Beautiful Crazy'
Dan + Shay, 'Speechless'
Blake Shelton, 'God's Country'
FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP
Meek Mill, 'Championships'
Post Malone, 'Hollywood's Bleeding'
Travis Scott, 'Astroworld'
FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, 'Old Town Road'
Post Malone, 'Wow.'
Travis Scott, 'Sicko Mode'
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B
Beyonce
Lizzo
Ella Mai
FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B
Chris Brown, Indigo
Khalid, Free Spirit
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B
Khalid, 'Talk'
Lizzo, 'Juice'
Ella Mai, 'Trip'
FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! at the Disco
FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY
Maroon 5
P!nk
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL
Lauren Daigle
For King & Country
MercyMe
FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC (EDM)
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK
'A Star Is Born' by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
'Bohemian Rhapsody' by Queen
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (ANI)
