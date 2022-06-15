Post Malone is now father of baby girl, announces engagement with his fiancee

New York [US], June 14 (ANI): Rapper Post Malone revealed that he is now a father to his 'baby girl' and spilled the beans on engagement with his fiancee, while chatting with Howard Stern on the SiriusXM radio show on Monday.

As per Billboard, the rapper casually revealed the news while talking about what time he'd woken up to get to the studio. "(I woke up) at 2:30 in the afternoon. I went and I kissed my baby girl and then I went and I played some (music)."

Stern went on to ask if 'baby girl' was in reference to his girlfriend. To which, Malone said, "That's my daughter." He also shared that he keeps things private because he wants to "let her make her own decisions."



When Stern wanted to clarify whether his unidentified partner was his girlfriend or wife, the rapper revealed that "she's my fiancee."

Billboard confirmed last month that the 'Motely Crew' singer was expecting his first child with his mystery longtime girlfriend. However, Malone has not yet confirmed the name of his child, or when she was born.

As per Billboard, in a recent interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, the rapper said that he's "pumped beyond belief" to be a father, something he's been dreaming about since he was a kid who walked around with a baby doll all the time. "I thought that was the coolest thing," he said for his doll. "I would take him around everywhere. And I don't know how long that lasted. But my mom still has it. And I guess, Zane, I'm so pumped up. I'm going to be a hot dad." (ANI)

