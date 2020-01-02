Post Malone performs at New Year's Rockin' Eve, flaunts new face tattoo

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 2 (ANI): American singer Post Malone performed 'Circles' and 'Congratulations' at the Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve in New York City.

According to Billboard, the singer was dressed in a shiny pink suit with a brand new face tattoo, to give a colourful performance.

Fans who caught the Times Square performance may have noticed his brand new medieval tattoo on the right side of his face.



During his set, Malone even fell off the stage in the audience.

In addition to his live show, the singer also hung out in front of the cameras with New Year's Rockin' Eve host Ryan Seacrest and the boys of K-pop sensation BTS.

Seacrest, together with co-host Lucy Hale, hosted the 15th year New Year's Rockin ' Eve.

The show was followed by other great performances including, BTS, Sam Hunt, Alanis Morisette and the cast of the Broadway musical Jagged Little Pill, and many more. (ANI)

