Post Malone replaces Travis Scott at Day N Vegas festival

Washington [US], November 9 (ANI): American rapper Post Malone has replaced rapper Travis Scott as a headliner for this weekend's Day N Vegas festival.

As per Variety, promoter AEG made the announcement on Monday night.

Scott, whose career is in crisis as a result of the tragedy that took place on Friday night at his Astroworld Festival in Houston, had remained on the schedule posted on the Las Vegas gathering's website through Monday night.

But Variety reported on Monday morning that he had already officially pulled out over the weekend, with sources saying he was "too distraught to play."

Just prior to putting up the Post Malone news on late Monday, the Day N Vegas account first posted a more solemn message that read: "Travis Scott will no longer be performing at Day N Vegas. The security and safety of all attending Day N Vegas has been and is always top priority in our festival planning."



Without promising any specific changes in store, the statement continued, "We continue to work hand in hand with law enforcement, medical personnel and public safety agencies on our protocols for the weekend. Please take care of yourselves and each other. Look forward to seeing you in a few days."

A few minutes later came the more chipper tweet: "We are excited that POST MALONE has been added to close out Saturday night!"

The other headliners at Day N Vegas are Kendrick Lamar on Friday night and Tyler, the Creator on Sunday.

Other acts appearing at the Las Vegas location over the weekend include SZA (who also performed at the ill-fated Astroworld just before Scott), Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, 24kGldn, YG, Don Toliver, Polo G, Jazmine Sullivan and Teyana Taylor.

In the Astroworld tragedy, eight people died and several hundred received treatment on-site for injuries. As of Monday morning, around a dozen people were reported to still be hospitalised, some with grave injuries.

Scott would be providing refunds for anyone who bought tickets to Astroworld. He has also offered to cover funeral costs for those killed during the devastating incident. (ANI)

