Post steamy performance at 2019 AMAs, Shawn calls Camila 'unbelievable human being'

Washington DC [USA], Nov 25 (ANI): Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's blooming romance has been in the news lately and imagining the 2019 American Music Awards without a steamy 'Senorita' rendition from them was almost impossible!

However, bringing cheer to their fans, the duo set the stage on fire as they sang their hit number and as expected, it was a total steamy episode with the two even engaging in some PDA, reported E! News.

While Cabello wore a fiery red halter dress showing off some skin, Mendes too flaunted toned biceps in a black vest paired with fitted pants.



Post the show, Mendes took to Instagram to thank his fans and needless to say Camila, for being the amazing "unbelievable human being" that she is!

"Thank you everyone, thank you so much!! Also, @camila_cabello I admire you so much you unbelievable human being thank you for being you [?][?] we love u guys," he captioned alongside a picture of him with his lady love holding an AMA.



While walking the red carpet at the ceremony, Cabello looked straight out of a fairy tale in a nude princess dress embellished with flowers. Mendes, on the other hand, stole the show in a purple and turquoise suit. (ANI)

