Postponed for 9 months, Billie Eilish's 'Where Do We Go' tour cancelled

Washington [US], December 5 (ANI): Grammy-winning musician Billie Eilish on Friday (local time) announced that she is canceling her "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?" tour, which was earlier postponed after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Variety, the tour, which was supposed to last for at least six months, was launched in March but was postponed only after three shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now the "Bad Guy" singer has cancelled the tour to enable her fans to receive refunds for their tickets, says Variety.



"We've tried as many scenarios as possible for the tour but none are possible and, although I know so many of you want to hold onto your tickets and VIP passes, the best thing we can do for everyone is to get the money back into your hands as soon as we can," she tweeted.

The 18-year-old musician asked all her fans to keep "an eye" on their emails for more information and said that she will let everyone know about the next tour when "it's safe".

"Keep an eye on your email for more info from your point of purchase and when we're ready and it's safe we'll let you know when everyone will be able to purchase tickets again for the next tour," she wrote on Twitter.

"I love you so much. Stay safe, drink lots of water, wear a mask," she added.

The "No Time To Die" singer, however, has been live-streaming her performances since March. (ANI)

