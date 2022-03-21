Prateek Kuhad announces new album 'The Way That Lovers Do'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad is all set to come up with his new album titled 'The Way That Lovers Do'.



Prateek's upcoming album will feature 11 tracks that revolve around human love, friendship, and connectivity. It will be out on May 20.

Talking more about the album, which was recorded at Seattle's secluded Bear Creek Studio with Ryan Hadlock (The Lumineers, Vance Joy), he said, "I wanted to write something that was a bit more pop for fun, compared to my older, folksier stuff. On the album, Being at Bear Creek and working quite solitary, I worked with a lot of sounds and production techniques that were new for me. This record feels like the most 'me' in that sense - it really is exactly what I wanted to do."

Also, in celebration of the record, Prateek has announced 'The Way That Lovers Do' tour, a North American headline run that starts on June 2 in Dallas. (ANI)

