Prettymuch, Trevor Daniel, Ant Saunders to join Camila Cabello on 'Romance Tour'

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 11 (ANI): American-Cuban singer Camila Cabello announced on Tuesday (local time), that she won't be going all alone for her upcoming 'Romance Tour' on North American leg of the tour.

The 'Senorita' singer took to Twitter and announced that she will be accompanied by emerging pop band Prettymuch, singer Trevor Daniel and musical artist Ant Saunders.



The 23-year-old songstress will kick off first headlining gig on July 29 in Vancouver and will cover major venues including Los Angeles in August and New York City in September. The 'My Oh My' singer will wrap up the tour in her hometown Miami's AmericanAirlines Arena.

German singer Kim-Petras will take over with Cabello in Europe side-by-side for the tour's first leg. (ANI)

