Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas and Joe Jonas ( L to R), Image courtesy: Instagram
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas and Joe Jonas ( L to R), Image courtesy: Instagram

Priyanka Chopra celebrates Jonas Brothers' MTV VMAs win!

ANI | Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:53 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): No matter where she is, global icon Priyanka Chopra is always the Jonas Brothers' biggest cheerleader and her latest post is proof.
During this year's 2019 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), which took place on Monday night, some fans noticed that Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas were both enjoying the award ceremony along with their wives. But when it came to Nick Jonas, he was celebrating the big night without his lady love.
Before you start to speculate that there's some trouble in paradise, calm your horses, the 'Quantico' star took to Instagram to congratulate her doting husband and his brothers on their big win. She also noted that she's always there by her husband's side.
The 'Mary Kom' actor hilariously photoshopped herself into a photo at the MTV awards to show some love to her husband after the Jonas Brothers' win in the best pop category for their single 'Sucker'.
In the still, Sophie Turner and Danielle Jonas, are passionately kissing their respective partners Joe and Kevin, while Nick stands alone in the middle of the two couples. Priyanka added herself into the picture and could be seen cuddling up close to her beloved husband.
"I'm always with you @nickjonas," she captioned the post after photoshopping herself into the group photo.
"Congratulations @jonasbrothers! I'm so proud of all of you! #sucker," she added in the caption.

Nick also shared his excitement over the big win by sharing a post on the photo-sharing application.
"Best pop video!! Thank you! We have the best fans in the world for voting for sucker! A win like this in our home town means the world. #vmas," Nick shared on Instagram after the award ceremony.
Joe added, "THANK YOU! Best fans ever. These Moon People are coming home with us."
Turner also took a moment on social media to celebrate the 'Sucker' win, which is the first song the pop band released together since they reunited in 2019 after a hiatus of almost six years.
Priyanka also starred in the music video for 'Sucker' along with Danielle and Sophie.
During the award show, the boy band won the Best Pop award for their hit single 'Sucker', reported People. The Jonas Brothers performed the night before the big awards show at the famed Stone Pony stage in Asbury Park, New Jersey and then attended the award ceremony on Monday night.
The pop band is currently travelling as part of the 'Happiness Begins' Tour. During the opening night of the tour earlier this month, Priyanka joined Sophie and Danielle to support and cheer for the band. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:58 IST

Simon Pegg, JK Simmons team up to star in 'My Only Sunshine'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Simon Pegg and JK Simmons have teamed up for an upcoming thriller 'My Only Sunshine'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:52 IST

PM Modi thanks Aamir Khan for supporting move to ban single-use plastic

New Delhi (India), Aug 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday thanked Bollywood actor Aamir Khan for extending "valuable support" to the movement to eliminate the usage of single-use plastic in the country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:27 IST

Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan among others to launch...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Some of Hollywood's noted filmmakers including Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, Ryan Coogler, Patty Jenkins and Rian Johnson have come together to introduce a brand new TV setting- the 'filmmaker mode'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 09:14 IST

Ishaan Khatter, Ananya Panday to star in 'Khaali Peeli'

New Delhi (India), Aug 28 (ANI): After leaving a mark with their stellar performances in Bollywood, newbies Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday are all set to star next in 'Khaali Peeli'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 28, 2019 08:32 IST

Madonna postpones three concerts in 'Madame X' tour

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 28 (ANI): Pop icon Madonna has postponed three concerts of her much-anticipated 'Madame X' tour. It will now commence on September 17 at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House, Brooklyn, New York.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:51 IST

Salman Khan takes a trip down memory lane on completing 31 yrs...

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): As Salman Khan completed 31 years in the Bollywood industry, the actor took a walk down the memory lane and shared a throwback picture from his childhood days to commemorate the milestone.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 22:13 IST

Here's how Akshay Kumar is a doting son

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): Bollywood's 'Khiladi' Akshay Kumar, known for his down to earth nature, shared a video on Tuesday, which proves that he is a doting son as well.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 21:21 IST

Cardi B opens up about her role as stripper in upcoming film 'Hustlers'

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): American pop-star Cardi B who is excited about the release of her debut film 'Hustlers', opened up about her time spent on the sets of the film.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:52 IST

Randeep Hooda shares his first look from 'Rat On A Highway'

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): Bollywood's ace actor Randeep Hooda, who is known to impress fans with his stellar acting skills, is looking all intense and bruised in the first look from his upcoming film 'Rat on a Highway.'

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 19:52 IST

Sophie Turner congratulates husband Joe Jonas for VMA win,...

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): Sophie Turner while congratulating her husband and singer Joe Jonas for his victory in one of the categories, shared some behind-the-scenes moments from Monday's night at the Video Music Awards.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:53 IST

Miley Cyrus delivers emotional performance after split from Liam...

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): American pop-singer Miley Cyrus delivered an emotional performance at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday night, days after her split from husband Liam Hemsworth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 27, 2019 18:41 IST

Khloe Kardashian pays tribute to late pooch on Dog Day

Washington D.C [USA], Aug 27 (ANI): On the occasion of National Dog Day on Monday, reality TV star Khloe Kardashian paid tributes to her late dog Gabbana.

Read More
iocl