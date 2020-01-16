Priyanka shares glimpse of Nick's upcoming track 'What A Man Gotta Do'

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 16 (ANI): Bollywood diva Priyanka Chopra on Thursday gave a sneak peek into her singer husband Nick Jonas' upcoming track 'What a man gotta do', in which she will be sharing screen space with him.

The 37-year-old actor shared a snippet of the Jonas Brothers' new single on Twitter and wrote, "#WhatAManGottaDoVideo@nickjonas@jonasbrothers Coming soon 1.17.20"

In the early hours of Thursday, 'The Sky is Pink' star also tweeted another intriguing poster where she and Nick are looking adorable, smiling all the way.

"I'm risky... he's business @nickjonas@jonasbrothersComing soon. 1.17.20", she tweeted.



The Disney star also posted the same post where he is seen getting goofy with Priyanka.



The couple's first on-screen presence in the music video of 'Sucker' by Nick Jonas garnered great reviews and was widely loved by the audience. (ANI)

