Prosecutors ask judge in R. Kelly's case to keep 'sensitive information' sealed

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 10 (ANI): Brooklyn prosecutors have asked the judge in singer-songwriter R. Kelly's case to keep some of the "sensitive information" including medical records sealed in order to speed up proceedings.

Prosecutors in the papers filed on Friday didn't mention any details about the information, except financial and medical details, Page Six reported.

The singer was recently accused by a Minnesota prosecutor against prostitution and solicitation charges for a 2001 allegation that he invited a 17-year old girl to his hotel and paid her USD 200 to dance naked with him.

Kelly is behind bars in New York for being accused of racketeering and sexual exploitation of children. He allegedly sexually exploited at least five girls and women since January 1999 in Illinois, California, New York, and Connecticut. He even made them call him "Daddy" and wouldn't let them eat or leave the room without his say-so, according to the authorities.

One woman even accused the singer of giving her a sexually transmitted disease.

In addition, Kelly is also facing sex crime charges in Chicago and Minneapolis. (ANI)

