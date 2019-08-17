Prosecutors submit R. Kelly's hotel, flight records as evidence

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 17 (ANI): Prosecutors are leaving no stone unturned to prove singer R. Kelly an accused in a case involving racketeering and sexual exploitation of children. They filed a number of documents in the Eastern District of New York to strengthen their case against him.

Prosecutors have filed about a decade-worth of documents including flight records, birth certificates and even hotel receipts, reported Page Six.

The court records submitted on Thursday have shown that the singer along with "various individuals" stayed at the family-friendly Lake Buena Vista resort for four days, in addition to jaunts to Connecticut's Foxwoods Resort Casino and the Planet Hollywood hotel in Las Vegas.

However, the hotel receipts didn't make it clear if those "individuals" included girls or young women but these documents might be of a great deal in the case in future.

The documents also show that the prosecutors have the chats exchanged between the underaged girl and her friends on social media.

Kelly is accused of racketeering and sexual exploitation of children. He allegedly sexually exploited at least five girls and women since January 1999 in Illinois, California, New York and Connecticut.

The singer also made those girls call him "Daddy" and wouldn't let them eat or leave the room without his saying-so, according to the authorities.

One woman even accused the singer of infecting her with a sexually transmitted disease. And in addition to this, he is facing sex crime charges in Chicago and Minneapolis. (ANI)

