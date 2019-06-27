Singer-songwriter R Kelly
Singer-songwriter R Kelly

R Kelly appears in Chicago court

ANI | Updated: Jun 27, 2019 16:44 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Singer-songwriter R Kelly appeared in a Chicago court on Wednesday (local time), where prosecutors turned over a tape that allegedly shows pornographic images involving an underage girl.
During the brief hearing, Kelly, who wore a dark suit, did not address the court or the media after the hearing, reported CNN.
"We'll see what it shows, we'll make our assessment on it," Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg told reporters after the hearing.
Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx's case largely rests on the alleged rape tape that was provided to the prosecution by Michael Avenatti, who's representing two of the singer's accusers, reported Page Six.
The tape allegedly shows Kelly raping a 14-year-old girl.
Judge Lawrence Flood placed a protective order on the tapes and warned both the parties against leaking them.
"If there's any violation of this protective order, I'm going to impose sanctions, severe sanctions. I just want everybody on notice with that. Plus, there could be criminal implications to the violation of this protective order," he said.
Kelly's lawyer agreed to not share the tape and told Flood he planned to file motions pertaining to the charges' statutes of limitations.
The singer remains free on bonds totalling USD 1 million that was set in February. Flood expects a trial date to be set for early next year and scheduled the next pre-trial status hearing for August 15, this year.
Earlier this month, the 52-year-old singer pleaded not guilty to 11 new charges in his sexual assault and sexual abuse case, according to his attorney.
Much of the sexual misconduct Kelly is accused of happened in the 1990s but in 2017, Illinois passed a bill that eliminated the statutes of limitations for all felony criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse crimes against children.
Kelly was charged in February with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, involving four alleged victims, including three who prosecutors say were underage girls. The charges cover allegations from 1998 to 2010.
In May, a grand jury indicted him with 11 more charges pertaining to one of those four accusers. Those charges included not only aggravated criminal sexual abuse but also more serious charges -- aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony; and criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.
A person convicted of Class X felonies can be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. Class 1 and 2 felonies generally carry lower maximum penalties.
Kelly has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges levelled against him.
The singer has faced accusations of abuse and inappropriate encounters with girls and young women for more than two decades. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:09 IST

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger are 'totally in love' on honeymoon

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Actor Chris Pratt and author Katherine Schwarzenegger, who tied the knot about two weeks back, are enjoying some quality time during their honeymoon.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:06 IST

Vicky Kaushal to play field marshal Sam Manekshaw

New Delhi (India), Jun 27 (ANI): After leaving fans stunned with his superb acting skills in films such as 'Raazi' and 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', Vicky Kaushal, is once again set to don the military uniform to portray field marshal Sam Manekshaw.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:03 IST

American actor Max Wright dies at 75

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Actor Max Wright popularly known for his role in 'Alf' passed away at 75 on Wednesday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 17:02 IST

Rishi Kapoor set to make comeback with 'Jhootha Kahin Ka'

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Rishi Kapoor is making a comeback to the silver screen! Moviegoers will not have to wait for long as his upcoming release 'Jhootha Kahin Ka' will hit the theatres on July 19.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 16:57 IST

Did Taapsee Pannu just hint about her new film?

New Delhi (India), Jun 27 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu who is ringing in the release of her latest 'Game Over' on Thursday posted a cryptic message on social media, created a buzz among fans.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 16:50 IST

B town all praise for Ayushmann Khurrana film 'Article 15'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 27 (ANI): As Ayushmann Khurrana- starring 'Article 15' set to release on Friday, a range of B-town celebs including Shah Rukh Khan to Vicky Kaushal turned up to show their support for a special screening of the socio-political drama.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 16:36 IST

Helena Bonham Carter to star in 'Enola Holmes'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Actor Helena Bonham Carter who was seen as Bellatrix Lestrange in 'Harry Potter' series will soon be seen starring in the 'Enola Holmes' series.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 16:10 IST

Catch a glimpse of Nick Jonas' character in upcoming WWII film 'Midway'

New Delhi (India), June 27 (ANI): Singer Nick Jonas will next appear in a Hollywood World War II film titled 'Midway'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 15:14 IST

Camila Cabello request fans to stop posting mean comments

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): After her recent breakup from boyfriend Matthew Hussey, Camila Cabello made a desperate plea to her fans on Instagram.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:46 IST

Tom Holland saves people in real life too!

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): Not just on screen, Marvel actor Tom Holland saves people in real life too. Or so he tries.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:41 IST

Madonna takes on gun violence in 'God Control' video from 'Madame X'

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): American pop singer-songwriter Madonna took a musical take on gun violence in the 'God Control' video from her latest album 'Madame X'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 27, 2019 14:39 IST

Chris Martin spotted with mystery woman post split with Dakota Johnson

Washington D.C. [USA], June 27 (ANI): A week after his rumoured split with girlfriend Dakota Johnson, Chris Martin was spotted wandering around London with a mystery woman, over the weekend.

Read More
iocl