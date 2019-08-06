R. Kelly (Image courtesy: Instagram)
R. Kelly (Image courtesy: Instagram)

R. Kelly charged with prostitution and soliciting a minor in Minnesota

ANI | Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American singer-songwriter R. Kelly has been accused by a Minnesota prosecutor against prostitution and solicitation charges for a 2001 allegation that he invited a 17-year-old girl to his hotel and paid her $200 to dance naked with him.
Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman said the girl was trying to get an autograph from Kelly, and that the performer gave her his signature and a phone number. When the girl called on the given number, she was invited to his hotel.
There she was offered $200 to take off her clothes and dance, Freeman said. He said Kelly took his clothes off and they danced together.
A criminal complaint said that Kelly lay on his bed and the girl climbed on top of him.
"According to the victim, the defendant was rubbing her body" and fondling himself, according to the complaint. "Victim stated that the defendant touched all over her body."
The complaint also said that the girl attended Kelly's concert "as a guest who did not have to pay," and told her brother what had happened in the hotel room.
Freeman said that the victim was under 18 but at least 16 years old at the time of the incident. He added that there was no sexual intercourse between Kelly and the victim.
The charges are felonies, each punishable by up to five years in prison. Freeman said his office investigated after getting a tip from a Chicago tip line.
Gloria Allred, the attorney for several of Kelly's accusers, said that she is also handling the newest woman. She commended the woman "for the courage she displayed in speaking to law enforcement.
"As this new case demonstrates, it is not too late for there to be justice for even more victims of R. Kelly," Allred said in a statement.
The charges come after the 52-year-old singer, who remains behind the bars in New York after pleading not guilty last week in federal court to charges that he sexually abused women and girls who attended his concerts there. He is also accused of using his showbiz to recruit young women and girls into illegal sexual activity.
Apart from this case, the star is also charged in Chicago with engaging in child pornography. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:23 IST

Saoirse Kennedy receives emotional funeral service from Robert F. Kennedy

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Saoirse Kennedy Hill, granddaughter of former United States Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy was buried in Massachusetts following an emotional funeral service with a eulogy from her uncle.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:19 IST

Miranda Lambert claps back at fan who said her marriage 'won't last'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American country musician Miranda Lambert retorted at a fan who commented on a recent post that her marriage to Brendan McLoughlin "won't last."

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:15 IST

Did Taylor Swift hint about collaboration with Katy Perry and...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Prior to the release of 'Lover', her seventh studio album Taylor Swift posted cryptic messages on social media which left fans convinced that the track might include her longtime bestie Selena Gomez and former foe Katy Perry.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:10 IST

Ariana Grande is dating Mikey Foster

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Ariana Grande who recently released her latest track 'Boyfriend' with music group Social House has found her partner in one of its members.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 13:02 IST

Filming begins for Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty's film 'RX100'

New Delhi (India), Aug 6 (ANI): Filming of the Hindi adaption of Telegu film 'RX100' starring Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty who is making his debut, is set to begin on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:37 IST

Katy Perry with 'Dark Horse' collaborators slam copyright...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Days after a California jury announced that Katy Perry's 2013 song 'Dark Horse' is a copyright infringement, the singer and the song collaborators raised their voices against the decision.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:28 IST

Meghan McCain faces backlash over addressing Mindy Kaling in a tweet

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American author Meghan McCain recently made a strange move by tagging actor Mindy Kaling on Twitter while condemning producer David Stassen, who seemingly mocked the author's upcoming audiobook in a now-deleted tweet.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:04 IST

Gigi Hadid, Tyler Cameron seem to be cosying up!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): It seems like things are brewing up between 'Bachelorette' finalist Tyler Cameron and supermodel Gigi Hadid!

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 11:07 IST

Travis Scott kicks off Kylie Jenner's birthday celebrations with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Rapper Travis Scott seems to be utterly lovestruck as he floored his beau Kylie Jenner's room rose petals ahead of her 22nd birthday!

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:14 IST

Lena Waithe to produce 'The 40-Year-Old Version'

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): Actor Lena Waithe is set to make her stint as a producer for Radha Blank's upcoming comedy feature 'The 40-Year-Old Version'.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 10:09 IST

Ben Affleck starrer 'The Way Back' will now release in March, 2020

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): The release of Ben Affleck starrer 'The Way Back' has been delayed and now the film is set to release next year on March 6.

Read More

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 09:33 IST

Dakota Johnson appears to have closed her tooth gap; fans devastated

Washington D.C.[USA], Aug 6 (ANI): The '50 shades of Dark' actor Dakota Johnson appears to have closed her signature tooth gap and Twitter seems to be devastated.

Read More
iocl