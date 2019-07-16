R. Kelly (Image courtesy: Instagram)
R. Kelly (Image courtesy: Instagram)

R. Kelly expected to appear in Chicago court over sexual crime charges

ANI | Updated: Jul 16, 2019 14:07 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 16 (ANI): American singer and former semi-professional basketball player R. Kelly, is expected to appear in a Chicago federal courtroom, on charges that he recruited women to sexually harass them and then covered up the crimes by threatening the victims.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Federal judges were supposed to meet on Monday in Chicago to decide upon further proceedings in the case that involves separate indictments out of Chicago and New York but that will be discussed on Tuesday before Kelly is indicted.
After that, a judge is expected to rule out an order whether Kelly can be released on bond in the Chicago indictment before facing the New York charges or not. Prosecutors want the singer-songwriter to remain in federal custody, where he's currently since his arrest on Thursday because the prosecutors feel that he is dangerous and risky for all. (ANI)

