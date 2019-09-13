R. Kelly (Image courtesy: Instagram)
R. Kelly (Image courtesy: Instagram)

R. Kelly lands into another legal problem

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 19:05 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): A Minnesota judge has issued an arrest warrant against American singer-songwriter R. Kelly after the musician failed to appear for an ongoing case hearing.
According to Fox News, the 52-year-old singer could not make it to the initial court hearing of the case in which he's accused of offering a 17-year-old girl USD 200 to take off her clothes and dance in 2001.
Kelly -- who is jailed in Chicago on sexual abuse and other charges -- was charged in Minnesota in August for allegedly soliciting the girl after meeting her before a concert in Minneapolis.
During Thursday's hearing, prosecutor Judith Cole told Judge Jay Quam that federal authorities in Illinois were "not willing to give us access to him" until his case there is resolved. The judge then issued a bench warrant as a formality.
Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg, who was also not present for the hearing and isn't officially assigned in the Minnesota case, said neither he nor his client ever got notice of it. Greenberg also wrote on Twitter that neither he nor his high profile client was "served with any notice of court proceedings."
"I did not resist his appearance, nor did he," Greenberg added.
"He is in custody," Greenberg continued. "It is the prosecutor who must obtain a court order for #RKelly to appear, and it is the prosecutor who must go get him if, as here, he is in custody elsewhere. They do not just give him a travel pass from federal custody." (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:58 IST

Demi Moore opens up about dark childhood, reviving her mother...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): From the outside, it seems like Demi Moore has it all! She's a successful actor, producer, a mother-of-three, a model and so much more. However, the 56-year-old star's road to success wasn't an easy task.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:19 IST

Demi Moore opens up about suffering miscarriage, dealing with...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Actor Demi Moore got real about her relationship with actor Ashton Kutcher in her new memoir 'Inside Out' revealing that she suffered a miscarriage while they were dating.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 13:34 IST

New poster of 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' will send...

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): The second poster of Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship' was released today, which also happens to be Friday the 13th, a day which is considered to be spooky.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:41 IST

'Mission Mangal' hits double century, mints over Rs. 200 crore

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Akshay Kumar's latest outing 'Mission Mangal' has set the cash registers ringing by surpassing the Rs. 200 crore mark in the fourth week of its run.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 11:06 IST

Lisa Kudrow reveals who helped her overcome struggle of playing...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): While American actor Lisa Kudrow nailed her role as Phoebe Buffay in the beloved sitcom 'Freinds', playing the character wasn't easy for her. The star admitted that she struggled in her early years on the show while playing the lovably flaky free-spirited characte

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:15 IST

Millie Bobby Brown draws flak over fake skincare tutorial

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Millie Bobby Brown, who rose to fame with her acting prowess in the insanely popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things', was recently called out for sharing a fake nighttime skincare tutorial. After the video went viral for all the wrong reasons, the star issued

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:54 IST

'GoT' second prequel series in the works at HBO

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Winter isn't over yet! Fans of the popular series 'Game of Thrones' have a reason to rejoice as a second prequel of the show is in the works at HBO.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 09:16 IST

Adele files for divorce from Simon Konecki

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Adele filed for divorce from her estranged husband Simon Konecki five months after announcing their split.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 05:33 IST

Dwayne Johnson remembers late friend Paul Walker on his birthday

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): On the day which would have been late Paul walker's 46th birthday his co-actor Dwayne Johnson paid a beautiful tribute to him by sharing a special message.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 05:33 IST

DJ Khaled expecting second child

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): Here's good news for DJ Khaled fans! The ace producer-DJ is soon going to be blessed with a second child.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 05:33 IST

Twitterati begins countdown for SRK's birthday

New Delhi (India), Sept 13 (ANI): With only 50 days to go to Bollywood's Badshah Shah Rukh Khan's birthday, his fans decided to express their excitement by taking to social media and revealing their plans to wish their star on his D-day.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 03:53 IST

Khloe Kardashian's daughter True looks adorable in Pink

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): True Thompson may be one of the youngest members of the Kardashian clan, but she is a pro at keeping up with the latest fashion already.

Read More
iocl