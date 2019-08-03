R. Kelly (Image Courtesy: Instagram)
R. Kelly (Image Courtesy: Instagram)

R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail

ANI | Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:48 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Singer-songwriter R. Kelly who is accused of several sexual abuse charges, pleaded not guilty in the New York City on Friday.
Kelly was, however, denied bail and sent back into custody, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Prior to this, Kelly in July also pleaded not guilty to a number of other sexual assault charges in Chicago, where too he was denied bail.
The 52-year-old was arrested last month and has been accused of sexually abusing underage and minor girls. He was arrested on federal charges including child pornography, racketeering, and obstruction of justice, per two indictments out of Chicago and New York City.
In addition to the charges, there are accusations in the court documents that Kelly, his managers, bodyguards and other assistants targeted women and girls at concerts and other venues to allegedly abuse them.
The artist is also facing a separate five-count indictment from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. It includes charges of racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which "prohibits transporting people across state lines for the purpose of prostitution," the New York Times previously reported, cited People. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:48 IST

Awkwafina says people were 'crying tears of joy' after watching...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Actress Awkwafina who is becoming a symbol of Asian representation in Hollywood with movies like 'Ocean's Eight' and 'Crazy Rich Asians' spoke about the emotional effects of the representation in Hollywood.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:39 IST

Hrithik Roshan thanks Haryana CM for declaring 'Super 30' tax-free

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): A day after Haryana government declared 'Super 30' tax-free in the state, Hrithik Roshan took to social media to express his gratitude to the state's Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:38 IST

Julianne Hough's husband feels 'proud' after she opened up about...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): After singer-actor-dancer Julianne Hough opened up about her sexuality, husband Brooks Laich said that he is "so proud" of her.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 22:08 IST

Biographer claims Meghan Markle had difficulty with 'strict,...

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Settling into a royal life may seem easy and exciting, however, it is quite difficult.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:26 IST

Vin Diesel hates losing fights!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Currently filming for 'Fast and Furious 9', actor Vin Diesel doesn't seem to like losing any fights.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 21:19 IST

Here's what happens in Christopher Nolan's 'Tenet' first teaser!

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Filmmaker Christopher Nolan's upcoming action-thriller 'Tenet' is months away from its release but fans on Thursday had a chance to watch the film's first teaser.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:53 IST

This person helped shape Major Vihaan's character in 'Uri: The...

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): While we all are praises for Major Vihaan Singh Shergill's character essayed by Vicky Kaushal in 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', nobody knows the person who actually shaped the character of Major Vihaan-Major Prashant Siwach.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:43 IST

Richa Chaddha, Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375' to now...

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): The release of Richa Chaddha and Akshaye Khanna starrer 'Section 375 has been postponed and the film will now release on September 13.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 20:27 IST

Makers of 'Saaho' release love anthem 'Enni Soni'

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): To make you dive in love, makers of 'Saaho' are here with the film's love anthem 'Enni Soni' featuring none other than Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:32 IST

Dia Mirza rubbishes reports claiming she, Sahil parted ways...

New Delhi (India), Aug 02 (ANI): Putting rumours to rest that Dia Mirza and Sahil Sangha parted their ways because of another woman, the actress on Friday refuted the alleged reports and cleared that there is no third person involved behind their separation.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 19:20 IST

Anurag Kashyap steps in for Shekhar Kapur after fans' backlash...

New Delhi (India), Aug 2 (ANI): Controversies don't seem to be leaving filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's side. The director's recent tweet on his 1983 directorial 'Masoom' faced the heat from users after which Anurag Kashyap stepped in his support.

Read More

Updated: Aug 02, 2019 18:31 IST

Here's how Alia Bhatt starts her morning routine!

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): A month after she started her personal YouTube channel, actor-singer Alia Bhatt is up with a new video on her morning rituals.

Read More
iocl