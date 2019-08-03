R. Kelly pleads not guilty, denied bail

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 2 (ANI): Singer-songwriter R. Kelly who is accused of several sexual abuse charges, pleaded not guilty in the New York City on Friday.

Kelly was, however, denied bail and sent back into custody, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Prior to this, Kelly in July also pleaded not guilty to a number of other sexual assault charges in Chicago, where too he was denied bail.

The 52-year-old was arrested last month and has been accused of sexually abusing underage and minor girls. He was arrested on federal charges including child pornography, racketeering, and obstruction of justice, per two indictments out of Chicago and New York City.

In addition to the charges, there are accusations in the court documents that Kelly, his managers, bodyguards and other assistants targeted women and girls at concerts and other venues to allegedly abuse them.

The artist is also facing a separate five-count indictment from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. It includes charges of racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which "prohibits transporting people across state lines for the purpose of prostitution," the New York Times previously reported, cited People. (ANI)

