R. Kelly skips court hearing due to infected toe

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 31 (ANI): Singer R. Kelly, who is an accused in a child pornography case, skipped his scheduled court hearing in Chicago on Wednesday because he had an infected toenail.



The 52-year-old singer was worried that someone might step on his toe, the embattled singer's attorney said, reported Fox News.



Kelly's defence lawyer, Steve Greenberg, explained that one of Kelly's toenails had to be removed as treatment and that Kelly was worried someone might trample on his toe as he was escorted to and from the court.



Kelly is held up in a jail two blocks from the courthouse and was expected to appear in the court for his pending case.



During the five-minute hearing, Judge Harry Leinenweber said he'd rule later on motions to dismiss some charges and reconsider bond for Kelly.



Kelly has pleaded not guilty to federal charges in Chicago and New York, where he was accused of a racketeering scheme to sexually abuse girls. (ANI)







