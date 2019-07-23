R. Kelly to remain in custody while travelling to New York

Washington D.C. [USA], July 23 (ANI): Singer-songwriter R. Kelly, who is currently being held without bond in Chicago, has been ordered to remain in custody while travelling to New York City, where he will face a separate indictment alleging the sexual abuse of underage and minor girls.

According to the Chicago Tribune, as cited by People, Kelly will be transported to a federal courthouse in Brooklyn for his August 2 court hearing, after which he will be returned to Chicago, ahead of a separate hearing, which is scheduled for September.

The 52-year-old singer has been in Chicago since July 11, when he was arrested on federal charges including child pornography, racketeering, and obstruction of justice, per two indictments out of Chicago and New York City.

The indictments were confirmed by court documents and the singer's lawyer, who issued a statement via Twitter on July 12, writing, they "look forward to his day in court, to the truth coming out."

The artist is also facing a separate five-count indictment from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York. It includes charges of racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which "prohibits transporting people across state lines for the purpose of prostitution," the New York Times previously reported, as cited by People.

The indictment, obtained by People, stated that Kelly and his team including managers, bodyguards, and assistants, "travelled throughout the United States and abroad to perform at concert venues and to recruit women and girls to engage in illegal sexual activity with Kelly" as far back as 1999.

He is alleged to have required women under his watch to follow "numerous rules."

They "were not permitted to leave their room without receiving permission, including to eat or go to the bathroom," were "not permitted to look at other men" and "were required to call Kelly 'Daddy," the documents stated.

The indictment also accused the singer of "engaging in sexual activity with girls under 18 years old," failing to disclose "a sexually transmitted disease Kelly had contracted" and producing child pornography by requesting minor girls to send him photos.

Additionally, prosecutors alleged that Kelly and his team "paid hundreds of thousands of dollars to victims and witnesses" to ensure they will not cooperate with law enforcement. The indictment also accused Kelly of using physical abuse, violence, and blackmail to "prevent victims from providing evidence to law enforcement."

The singer has faced accusations of abuse and inappropriate encounters with girls and young women for more than two decades. (ANI)

