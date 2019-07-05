R. Kelly
R. Kelly

R. Kelly wants ex-wife to stop speaking about him publicly

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 10:04 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Singer-songwriter R. Kelly doesn't want his ex-wife Andrea Kelly to speak about him publically.
Lawyers of the singer asked a judge in Chicago to charge a fine and jail his former wife for breaking a confidentiality clause in their divorce agreement, reported Billboard.
Kelly's attorney Steve Greenberg said in a recent filing that Andrea appeared "on countless media outlets disparaging Robert Kelly and making accusations and charges," reported Chicago Sun-Times as cited by Billboard.
Andrea's lawyer said that the singer has broken the confidentiality agreement himself many times.
The couple's divorce has garnered attention since the 52-year-old singer was jailed for three days in March for failing to pay about USD 160,000 in child support. The next hearing in the case will take place on July 10.
The singer is facing more than 20 sexual misconduct counts in Cook County criminal courts alleging that he abused and assaulted women. However, the singer has denied all the allegations levelled against him.
Last month, the 52-year-old singer pleaded not guilty to 11 new charges in his sexual assault and sexual abuse case, according to his attorney.
Much of the sexual misconduct Kelly is accused of happened in the 1990s but in 2017, Illinois passed a bill that eliminated the statutes of limitations for all felony criminal sexual assault and sexual abuse crimes against children.
Kelly was charged in February with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, involving four alleged victims, including three who prosecutors say were underage girls. The charges cover allegations from 1998 to 2010.
In May, a grand jury indicted him with 11 more charges pertaining to one of those four accusers. Those charges included not only aggravated criminal sexual abuse but also more serious charges -- aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony, and criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.
A person convicted of Class X felonies can be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. Class 1 and 2 felonies generally carry lower maximum penalties.
The singer has faced accusations of abuse and inappropriate encounters with girls and young women for more than two decades. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 22:32 IST

'The Wolf of Wall Street' producer Riza Aziz arrested in Malaysia

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Riza Aziz, stepson of former Malaysian PM Najib Razak, who produced Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer 'Wolf of the Wall Street' was arrested in Malaysia on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 21:44 IST

Kim Kardashian West wins lawsuit against fashion company

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): American reality star Kim Kardashian reportedly won the suit she filed against a fashion company in February.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:39 IST

Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor visit Rishi Kapoor in NYC

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Rishi Kapoor, who has been in New York for months now, seeking treatment for an unknown health condition, has been visited by a slew of B-Town celebrities. Joining the bandwagon are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:23 IST

Quentin Tarantino gives insights into Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Once Upon A Time in Hollywood', filmmaker Quentin Tarantino got candid about details of Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt's characters and also hinted about the inspiration behind Brad Pitt's role in the film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:01 IST

'A Capitol Fourth' celebration is about importance of being an...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): Actor John Stamos is bracing up to host the annual 'A Capitol Fourth' concert special, which commemorates the US Independence Day, for the third consecutive year. He revealed that this year's celebration is about 'the importance of being an American.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:56 IST

Akshay Kumar unveils poster of 'Mission Mangal', true story of...

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): After revealing the reason behind choosing 'Mission Mangal' earlier today, actor Akshay Kumar has unveiled the first poster of the much-awaited film.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:43 IST

The 911 call, made after Nipsey Hussle was shot, released

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): The 911 call, made right after rapper Nipsey Hussle was shot dead in Los Angeles in March, has been released.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:25 IST

Jussie Smollett wants federal court to investigate his case

Washington D.C. [USA], July 4 (ANI): 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett, who is facing a lawsuit filed by Chicago city officials, wants the case to be transferred to the federal court from the State court.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:01 IST

It's been a year: Sonali Bendre completes one year of fighting cancer

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Exactly one year ago from today, actor Sonali Bendre shared about her being diagnosed with high-grade cancer! Marking her one year journey of battling the deadly disease, the actor beautifully acknowledged her 'New Normal' in an Instagram post.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:41 IST

Catch a glimpse of Gerard Butler's 'Angel Has Fallen'

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): New poster of Gerard Butler's upcoming flick 'Angel Has Fallen' is here to leave you amused and wanting for more.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:35 IST

Akshay Kumar says he chose 'Mission Mangal' for his daughter

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Revealing the reason behind choosing 'Mission Mangal', actor Akshay Kumar says he has done the film, especially for his daughter, Nitara, and children of her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:53 IST

Dia Mirza praises MP Pradyut Bordoloi

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Dia Mirza, who is United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador for India, is all praises for Nowgong MP Pradyut Bordoloi as he raised the issue of illegal coal mining in the Lok Sabha during zero hour.

Read More
iocl