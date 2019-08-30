R. Kelly's lawyers file emergency motion asking his transfer out of solitary confinement

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 30 (ANI): R. Kelly's lawyers have filed an emergency motion stating that the singer should be released from solitary confinement.

Kelly is currently awaiting trial on child pornography charges and is behind bars for being accused of racketeering and sexual exploitation of children.

According to his attorneys, Kelly is receiving no sunlight, no "meaningful interaction with other humans," limited email access, reported Page Six.

Even more, he is just allowed to take a shower just thrice in a week, his lawyers added in the motion.

The lawyers also claimed that Kelly is being treated unfairly due to his celebrity status.

Kelly is being held in the Metropolitan Detention Center in Chicago after he was arrested on child pornography and sex abuse charges earlier in July.

Following the singer's arrest, the Bureau of Prisons even determined that he couldn't be held with the general population in the prison citing safety concerns for him and so he was kept in solitary confinement.

His request to be shifted out was answered by the BOP saying, he isn't eligible "because of his alleged offense and notoriety," as mentioned in the recently filed motion.

"In essence, even though he has not violated a single BOP rule, Mr. Kelly is being unconstitutionally punished and segregated from the rest of the prison population," the lawyers wrote in the motion.

Kelly allegedly sexually exploited at least five girls and women since January 1999 in Illinois, California, New York, and Connecticut. He even made them call him "Daddy" and wouldn't let them eat or leave the room without his say-so, according to the authorities.

One woman even accused the singer of infecting her with a sexually transmitted disease. In addition, Kelly is also facing sex crime charges in Chicago and Minneapolis. (ANI)

