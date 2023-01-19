Rajkummar Rao, Nora Fatehi's sad romantic track 'Achha Sila Diya' out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 19 (ANI): Makers of the sad romantic track 'Achha Sila Diya' unveiled the track on Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Rajkummar Rao shared a glimpse of the song which he captioned, "Get ready to witness the twists and turns of love! #AchhaSilaDiya out now. Tune in."

Penned and composed by Jaani, the song is sung by B Praak and featured Rajkummar Rao and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles.

The song is an official remake of the 'Achha Sila Diya Toone Mere Pyaar Ka' from the film 'Bewafa Sanam' which was sung by Sonu Nigam and featured Krishan Kumar and Shilpa Shirodkar.

Soon after the 'Trapped' actor shared the song on social media, fans flooded the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons.

Meanwhile, a lot of fans criticized the song for ruining the original track.

"Ek or achcha song barbaad," a fan commented.

Another fan commented, "Kya majburi thi Bhai apki jo ye karna pada."

"Ye Legendary Gaano ke Ghatiya Remakes ek din meri mrityu ka kaaran banenge !," another fan wrote.

A fan wrote, "Ruined the original song. How disappointing."

Previously, Rajkummar and Nora were seen in the hot item number 'Kamariya' from the horror comedy film 'Stree' which was a big hit. (ANI)