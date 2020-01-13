Rameswaram Sankaramadam making all efforts to promote 'Margazhi bhajans'

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Rameswaram Sankaramadam is all in the form to promote the otherwise declining Margazhi bhajans.

This effort to bring back the tradition is welcomed warm-heartedly by all the musicians, who perform musical instruments and bhajans in 4 CarStreet.

The bhajans are traditionally practised to worship the Lord in the early morning of the Tamil month of Margazhi, fasting and singing Thirupavai Thiruvemba.

Speaking to ANI, a pandit said: "This bhajan has been performed since my grandparents days. I've been continuing with the tradition of the Bhajan Mandali."

He further said: "Every year during Dhanu month, we used to perform Bhajans. Earlier we used to do this two-three hour a day but now it shrunk to just one hour."

The fast-paced lifestyle has taken a toll on the old tradition.

Despite all this, the traditional bhajan is welcomed by the people of the Rameswaram Sankara monastery and sing traditional songs of the four chariots from 5 am to 6 pm. (ANI)

