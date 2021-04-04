Rapper DMX hospitalised after suffering drug overdose

Washington [US], April 4 (ANI): American rapper DMX is reportedly hospitalised after allegedly suffering a drug overdose.

Fox News cited a report by TMZ, stating that the 50-year-old rapper, whose real name is Earl Simmons, suffered an overdose at around 11 p.m. Friday (local time), additionally setting off a respiratory failure.

TMZ reported that DMX was taken to a hospital in White Plains, New York, and is in the critical care unit with "some brain activity." One source guaranteed he's in a "vegetative state."

Stars Missy Elliot and Viola Davis responded to the news on online media soon after reports surfaced.

"Prayers for DMX and his family," Elliot wrote.



Davis also tweeted that she was "praying for DMX.

Per Fox News, the 'Party Up (Up in Here)' rapper is known to have recently struggled with substance abuse.

The report states he last finished recovery in 2019 after serving a one-year prison sentence for tax evasion. At the time, the rapper claimed the rehab stint was not a result of relapse and instead was a preventative measure.

Last April, the rap legend hosted a Bible report coming to more than 14,000 watchers in the midst of the Covid pandemic.

"A time for embracing, and a time to avoid embracing. A time for embraces and time for avoiding embraces. What! Come on." DMX said about quarantine and social distancing. (ANI)

