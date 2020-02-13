Rapper Kanye West to bring Sunday Service back to Chicago

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 13 (ANI): American rapper Kanye West to bring Sunday Service back to his hometown Chicago for NBA All-Star Weekend.

The All-Star Game, held on Sunday, is the main event of the weekend. And the 69th annual game will take place at the United Center on February 16, marking the first time the NBA All-Star Game will be played in this iconic basketball city in over three decades.

On Wednesday, Kanye announced on Twitter that he will be holding the experience this Sunday, February 16 at 2 p.m. in Chicago.



Tickets for the upcoming session are now available at Ticketmaster.

On February 2, West brought his Sunday Service ritual to Super Bowl's host city, Miami. (ANI)

