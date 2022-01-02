Rapper Kodak Black arrested in Florida on trespassing charge

Washington [US], January 2 (ANI): American rapper Kodak Black has been arrested on a trespassing charge on Saturday in South Florida, authorities have said.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a local newspaper reported that the Broward Sheriff's Office said Black was taken into custody in his hometown of Pompano Beach on early Saturday morning.

Investigators did not immediately release details about what prompted the arrest. Black, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, later posted bond and was released, the newspaper reported.



Black had a three-year federal prison sentence for falsifying documents used to buy weapons at a Miami gun store commuted by President Donald Trump on his last day in office in 2020. He had served about half his sentence.

He was later sentenced to probation last April for assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room. Black was originally charged with rape, but accepted a deal and pleaded guilty to first-degree assault.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Black has sold more than 30 million singles and has had several multiplatinum and platinum-certified singles, including 'Zeze', 'No Flockin' and 'Roll in Peace'. (ANI)

