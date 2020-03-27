Rapper Scarface tests positive for coronavirus

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 27 (ANI): Houston rapper Scarface is the latest celebrity to test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Geto Boys' Scarface revealed this on Thursday during a livestream with his bandmate Willie D on YouTube.

The rapper mentioned that he has been battling coronavirus for several weeks and as a result he is practicing social distancing.



"You know, like this whole three weeks have been an ordeal, Will. Like it's the craziest s--t I've ever done and seen in my life. I've been to the point where I just felt like I was going to die, bro. I threw up so much until it was just hot sauce. Like your gasses and the shit in your stomach, your acids. I didn't have no food in my stomach. It was just coming up like bile bro," Scarface explained to Will in the video.

"I've been to the point where I felt I was gonna die," he added.

The American rapper went on to urge viewers to take the virus seriously. "It's not fake. I'm not all the way out the woods yet." (ANI)

