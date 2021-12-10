Rapper Slim 400 killed in Los Angeles at 34

Washington [US], December 10 (ANI): Compton-raised rapper and songwriter who went by the name Slim 400 was recently shot and killed in Inglewood in Los Angeles County at the age of 34.

As per People magazine, Los Angeles Police Department officers located the body of the rap star shortly after people in the area heard gunshots around 7:50 pm on Wednesday. Paramedics took Slim to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Police have said that they still don't have a suspect in custody and that detectives are interviewing the rapper's family members, searching for witnesses and gathering evidence. TMZ originally reported his age as 33, but Inglewood police told a news outlet that he was actually 34.

Slim 400 was born in Germany but raised in Compton. He was good friends with rapper YG, with whom he released songs 'Goapele' and 'Piru'. Some of his other songs included 'Fake S--', 'Breakin Thru the Ghetto' and 'Straight Up Bompton'. On the day of his death, Slim had released a new song titled 'Caviar Gold'.

According to People magazine, earlier this year, he had shared a photo with his daughter Parris, to whom he shared a sweet birthday tribute. "Been witt her all dayyyy. Wishin my #Parris a Happy Birthday, I do it #4 her," he wrote. (ANI)

