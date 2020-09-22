Rapper-Songwriter Badshah's new tune 'Kar TakaTak, Bann TakaTak' is dedicated to aspiring influencers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] September 22 (ANI/Mediawire): Unlimited swag, relatable lyrics, and groovy tunes, these are some of the words synonymous with Badboy Badshah. Not only has he given us some of the most memorable tunes of the decade, but he has constantly grabbed our attention with the mind-blowing rap that he writes.

Much to the joy of all his fans, the star rapper has penned an anthem for MX Player's short-format video app - MX TakaTak, asking all the aspiring influencers to 'Kar TakaTak, Bann TakaTak'.Starring Badshah himself, the crisp one-minute video dropped today, and it encourages content creators to showcase their talents and express their emotions without fear - leading to eventual fandom.

MX TakaTak has shown exponential growth and has emerged as the preferred choice of platform not only for Badshah but also for its large community of one-million-plus influencers. The brand has a vision to empower content creators, nurture their talent and provide them with a platform to generate their own success stories.

This anthem is yet another step in that direction and who better than Badshah to inspire them to scale new heights like he has - he's innovative, creative and is an icon of pop culture in India today.

"This time at home has brought out unimaginable talent in people - some are cooking, others have found solace in fitness or dance, and many have picked up new hobbies. This led me to think about how every Indian today can now be an influencer - all they need is a stage to showcase their art and MX TakaTak provides them a world class platform to do the same. 'Kar TakaTak, Bann TakaTak' is an ode to all these performers who are trying to bring out an unexplored side of themselves, want to be known for their passion and encourages them to be unafraid of putting it out there for the world to see," said Badshah who recently joined the MX Takatak family.

