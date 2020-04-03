Rapper YNW Melly tests positive for coronavirus in prison

Washington D.C. [USA], April 3 (ANI): Rapper YNW Melly has been tested positive for coronavirus while in prison, his managers announced on his social media on Thursday.

The 20-year-old is in Florida's Broward County Jail since last year on the charges of two first-degree murder.

"Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail. He'll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus," read the social media post.

"He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please," the post further read.



Melly whose real name is Jammell Demons is currently awaiting trial.

In another similar event, another rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was earlier released from prison early over coronavirus scare, reported Variety.

The rapper's asthmatic conditions have put him at a higher risk of death if he gets infected by the highly contagious virus.

According to WHO, COVID-19 has claimed over 45,693 lives globally and has affected over nine lakh people. (ANI)





