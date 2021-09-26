Red Hot Chili Peppers announce 2022 world tour

Washington [US], September 25 (ANI): American rock band The Red Hot Chili Peppers will be embarking on their first world tour since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to People magazine, the band put on the '70s news anchor finest in a parody breaking news segment on Friday, as they announced that they would be launching their next international tour in June 2022, with the US leg kicking off that July.

Frontman Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea sported some feathered hair and moustaches in the clip, as they read off the news as KHOT co-anchors Johnson Hammerswaddle and Todd the Squirrel, respectively.

"In breaking news, the news is broken," Kiedis said to the camera before Flea reported: "Half of humanity will boil alive by next Thursday. And there's a new chicken sandwich coming out."

After turning it over to weatherman Randy Raindrops (a.k.a. drummer Chad Smith), they welcomed guitarist John Frusciante, who played himself, with another piece of breaking news.



"We're going to do a tour starting in June 2022," Frusciante told the anchors, who bust out into aggressive cheers, celebrating the news by shouting, tossing some chairs around and rolling across the news desk.

The tour would mark Frusciante's first with the band in 15 years, after making his return in 2019, following a 10-year absence.

"With guitarist and all-around cosmic musician John Frusciante back in the fold, the boys are firing on all cylinders, their hearts are full and they're fixing to unleash an infinite river of creativity, and rock your world," a Beverly Hills-based event promotion company wrote in a press release.

It continued: "John Frusciante recently took the time to visit local news station KHOT to speak with legendary newscasters John Hammerswaddle, Todd the Squirrel, and Randy Raindrops, and speak about this upcoming journey.

"The Red Hot Chili Peppers have been around, and have not just fallen off the turnip truck, but to a man, they have never been more thrilled, bursting with commitment and purpose, as they are regarding this upcoming tour. They have no interest in resting on past accolades, awards or commercial success, this is a mission, they intend to channel the most mighty spirits, and give everything they've got," concluded the statement, as per People magazine. (ANI)

