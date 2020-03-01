Reminiscing Justin Beiber's hits as he turns 26

Washington D.C. [USA], March 1 (ANI): Just recently, pop sensation Justin Beiber edged out Elvis Presley's record for seven No.1 top spots on the U.S. Billboard 200 list by the youngest artist at the age of 25.

This came a few days before the big day for the music star who has turned 26 on March 1, reported E! Online.

Apart from this pre-birthday gift, Beiber has many more feathers in his cap that deserve a mention as he enters a new chapter of his life.

E! Online has listed a few of Beiber's songs that have made their way into the Top 10 list on the Billboard Hot 100 over the last ten years.

1. 'What Do You Mean?'



One of the tracks form the three back to back No. 1s from his 2015 album purpose, this single comes embellished with tropical-house influence along with smooth vocals that suit his style of singing.

2. 'Baby'



The 2010 song from the album My World 2.0 shot Beiber into the scene and with its catchy tune and lyrics racked up an astounding 2.1 billion youtube views till this date, that's nearly a third of the world's population in case you missed that.

3. 'Boyfriend'



The lead song of the album Beleive is infused with R&B elements and marked as a landmark in his career, showing the world that he has matured as a singer.

4. 'Yummy'



The top No. 2 song from the recent album- Changes embraced the contemporary trap influence along with a hint of R&B.

5. 'Sorry'



The second No. 1 from the 2015 album Purpose came as a collaboration with industry heavyweights by the likes of Skrillex, Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter, and BloodPop. The song hasn't lost its luster even after half a decade and represents the apex of Beiber's music career. (ANI)

