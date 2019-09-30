Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef expecting their fourth child

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Singer Ricky Martin on Saturday announced that he and husband Jwan Yosef are expecting their fourth child together via surrogacy.

The 'Livin' La Vida Loca' singer revealed the good news onstage while accepting an award at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, reported E! News.

Martin was accompanied by his husband and two of their three children, twin sons Valentino and Matteo at the event.

"My family's here," the outlet quoted the 47-year-old singer.

"Jwan, I don't see you but my husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they're also here, I love you with all my heart, you're my strength, you inspire me every day," Martin continued.

"Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, but she's also the light of my life," Martin added.

"And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting," he announced.

At the event, the singer was honored with the HRC National Visibility Award for his advocacy of LGBTQ rights and his philanthropy. (ANI)

