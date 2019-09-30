Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin
Jwan Yosef and Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin and husband Jwan Yosef expecting their fourth child

ANI | Updated: Sep 30, 2019 02:28 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Singer Ricky Martin on Saturday announced that he and husband Jwan Yosef are expecting their fourth child together via surrogacy.
The 'Livin' La Vida Loca' singer revealed the good news onstage while accepting an award at the 23rd annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner in Washington, reported E! News.
Martin was accompanied by his husband and two of their three children, twin sons Valentino and Matteo at the event.
"My family's here," the outlet quoted the 47-year-old singer.
"Jwan, I don't see you but my husband Jwan, I love you, my beautiful twins, Valentino and Matteo, they're also here, I love you with all my heart, you're my strength, you inspire me every day," Martin continued.
"Lucia, my baby girl who is not here with us, she stayed at home with Grandma, but she's also the light of my life," Martin added.
"And by the way, I have to announce that we are pregnant. We are waiting," he announced.
At the event, the singer was honored with the HRC National Visibility Award for his advocacy of LGBTQ rights and his philanthropy. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 02:58 IST

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin depart on private jet ahead of...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): With just two days left for his second wedding with model Hailey Baldwin, singer Justin Bieber and Baldwin were spotted boarding a private jet in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 02:16 IST

Meghan Makle joins Prince Harry via Skype as he visits Malawi School

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Duchess Meghan Markle joined husband Prince Harry via an online video call as he went to meet students at the Nalikule College of Education in Malawi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 30, 2019 01:55 IST

Riteish Deshmukh wraps up 'Marjaavaan'

New Delhi (India), Sept 30 (ANI): Riteish Deshmukh announced the wrap up of his upcoming film 'Marjaavaan', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria on Sunday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 23:16 IST

Walking in Princess Diana's footsteps, Prince Harry meets HIV...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry is walking in the footsteps of his late mother Princess Diana who helped in transforming the global perspective on HIV and AIDS.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:53 IST

Millie Bobby Brown steps out with new hairdo

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Millie Bobby Brown is enjoying experimenting with her looks nowadays.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 17:04 IST

Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn and other celebrities extend Navratri wishes

New Delhi (India), Sept 29 (ANI): With the entire nation immersing in the bhakti of Maa Durga, scores of Bollywood celebrities took to their social media to extend wishes to their fans on the beginning of Navratri.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 16:59 IST

Kanye West's 'Jesus is King' movie to release in October

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Kanye West's upcoming film which has the same name as his awaited album 'Jesus is King', will be exclusively released by IMAX theatres around the world on October 25.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:20 IST

Kylie Jenner shares adorable video of daughter amid recovery...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Kylie Jenner who was hospitalised some time back due to ill health, has shared a video showing how her 19 month-old daughter, Stormi Webster is helping her to recover.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 15:11 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow steps out for date night with Brad Falchuk to...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): American actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who turned a year older recently, celebrated her birthday with husband and producer-writer Brad Falchuk.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:47 IST

Ashton Kutcher gushes about Mila Kunis after ex-wife Demi...

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): American actor Ashton Kutcher didn't shy away from expressing his love for his wife and actor Mila Kunis after his ex-wife Demi Moore discussed their marriage at length in her new memoir 'Inside Out'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:06 IST

Ruby Rose undergoes surgery after serious injury

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Actor Ruby Rose underwent emergency surgery after sustaining a serious injury that left her at the risk of being paralyzed.

Read More

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 14:00 IST

'Bad at Love' singer Halsey dating man of her dreams!

Washington D.C [USA], Sept 29 (ANI): Singer Halsey, who has been very open and vocal about her crush on actor Evan Peters, seems to be living her dream days now.

Read More
iocl