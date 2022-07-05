Ricky Martin terms restraining order allegations as 'completely false'

Washington [US], July 5 (ANI): Singer, songwriter and actor has denied restraining order allegations on social media after a judge issued the order against the singer in Puerto Rico on Friday.

According to Fox News, Martin took to his Twitter handle recently and dispelled the "false allegations" of the domestic violence restraining order, which was filed days after the singer was hit with a lawsuit seeking over USD 3 million by his former manager.

"The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me," he wrote.



"Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart," added Martin.

Police spokesman Axel Valencia said officials visited an upscale neighbourhood in Dorado, where the singer lives, to issue him the order. "Up until now, police haven't been able to find him," Valencia said.

Valencia did not identify the party who requested the restraining order. The order prevents Martin from contacting, in person or over the phone, the other party. A Puerto Rico newspaper reported that Martin and the unidentified party briefly dated, stating they broke up two months ago.

The restraining order is the latest legal trouble for Martin as his former manager, Rebecca Drucker, announced a lawsuit claiming she is owed millions of dollars of in unpaid commissions.

As per Fox News, Drucker served as the Puerto Rican singer's "manager and top adviser" between 2014 and 2018, before she was called back to the post in September 2020. (ANI)

