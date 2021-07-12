Rihanna all smiles as she cuddles up with A$AP Rocky while filming together in NYC

Washington [US], July 12 (ANI): The couple that works together, stays together! Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were all smiles while cuddling up on the sets of a project in New York City recently.

As per People magazine, on Saturday afternoon, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted in New York City filming a new, unnamed project with one another.

One photo from their time on set showed the couple holding hands as they took a stroll, while in another the pair both had big smiles on their faces while sharing an embrace.

The 'Diamonds' singer was seen wearing a long brown coat over a leather corset, which she wore with a pair of loose brown pants and a multi-coloured bandana over her head.

Meanwhile, A$AP Rocky opted for a stylish bomber jacket with a white tank top underneath, which he accompanied with some statement-making bling, black jeans, and a trucker hat.

A source confirmed to People magazine in November that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were dating after years of friendship.

Back in December, a source also told the outlet that the couple is "inseparable," noting that "Rihanna seems very happy dating A$AP" because they "have a lot in common."



The couple had sparked romance rumours since Rihanna split from her boyfriend of three years, billionaire Hassan Jameel, in January 2020.



That July, she even featured A$AP Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign, and the duo did several interviews together to promote the collaboration.

Back in May, A$AP Rocky opened up to GQ about their relationship, calling the star "the love of my life; my lady."

When asked what it feels like to be in a relationship, the rapper said, "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones."

"I think when you know, you know. She's the One," the "Wild for the Night" artist, born Rakim Mayers, added.

During the interview, he also said Rihanna has "absolutely" inspired some of his upcoming new music. "I think it's important to have somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of. It's just a different point of view," he said. (ANI)

