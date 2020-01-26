Rihanna awes everyone with glam dress and grand entry

Washington D.C. [USA], Jan 26 (ANI): Rihanna dazzled in a mystical dress as she attended the Roc Nation's annual brunch party in Los Angeles just a day ahead of the Grammys 2020.

According to a report by E! News, all the big names of the music fraternity' were present on the special occasion flaunting their fashion vibe. Other than the 'Te Amo' singer artists like RiRi, Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland and many others were also seen having a fun time at the gala event.

For the fanciful affair, Rihanna made the shutterbugs go all gaga as she donned a glitzy and glamorous ensemble glimmering in gold.

The Fenty Beauty founder graciously carried a ruched halter dress that was adorned in jewels. She tied her chic outfit together with a beige windbreaker jacket, larger sunglasses and a playful updo.

While her appearance was a surprise, she made sure to get a grand entrance.(ANI)

