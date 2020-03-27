Rihanna donates safety gear to New York hospitals

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 27 (ANI): Continuing to lend a helping hand during the coronavirus pandemic, singer Rihanna donated protective equipment to New York state's overloaded hospitals.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo took to Twitter on Friday (local time), thanking Rihanna and her foundation on behalf of the state for providing the supplies that are desperately needed for medical professionals.



"I want to thank @rihanna and the Rihanna Foundation for donating Personal Protective Equipment to New York State. We're so appreciative of your help and that of so many others who have stepped up," Gov. Cuomo wrote.

The singer's Clara Lionel Foundation recently made headlines for its charitable efforts as the organization donated $5 million for coronavirus relief. (ANI)

