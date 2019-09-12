Rihanna reveals her mantra to stay confident during worst days

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Singer Rihanna is a boss babe and there's no doubt about it! But there are days when she's not feeling like herself and the star just revealed how she stays confident during her worst days.

E! News spoke to Rihanna during the New York Fashion Week and asked the singer the secret behind staying confident.

When quizzed about what she does on days when she's not feeling good about herself, Rihanna said, "Pretend. I mean, it's either that or cry myself to sleep. Who wants to do that? You wake up with puffy eyes the next day, it's a waste of tears."

If that trick works for the singer, just pretend to be confident in everything and anything that you do, maybe it works for you too.

Speaking about her new music, the 31-year-old singer told Entertainment Tonight, "Y'all will have to wait, am so sorry."

Rihanna showcased her Savage X Fenty's latest lingerie collection recently during the New York Fashion Week. Fans of the star will have to wait until September 20 to see the collection on Amazon Prime Video.

At the big fashion night, the singer turned heads dressed in a shimmery turquoise dress that accentuated her body perfectly. She rounded off her look with jewel-adorned sunglasses, a red-hot lip, and Tiffany blue strappy sandals.

During her Savage x Fenty runway, the 31-year-old star took to the stage for the star-studded audience, which included celebrities like Kehlani, Big Sean, Kacey Musgraves and many more.

However, Rihanna confessed that she was a bit nervous about her performance.

"I was literally about to throw up and I've never said that in my life, because I don't say that unless I mean it. But I was walking off the stage like motions to throwing up. I was so nervous, I was so nervous," she shared.

She continued, "Tonight was phenomenal, everyone is so great. This was a great show. I didn't even realise that people would be intimidated by the environment. I just thought these people would come in and be like, 'Fine' and I'm the one that's nervous but everyone felt the presence of the room. I was so appreciative of everyone being apart of it."

Meanwhile, her fans are eagerly waiting for new music from the singer. Rihanna is busy dabbling in multiple projects which are keeping her schedule jam-packed. Rihanna's last album titled 'Anti' came out in 2016. (ANI)

