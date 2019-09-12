Rihanna
Rihanna

Rihanna reveals her mantra to stay confident during worst days

ANI | Updated: Sep 12, 2019 15:33 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Singer Rihanna is a boss babe and there's no doubt about it! But there are days when she's not feeling like herself and the star just revealed how she stays confident during her worst days.
E! News spoke to Rihanna during the New York Fashion Week and asked the singer the secret behind staying confident.
When quizzed about what she does on days when she's not feeling good about herself, Rihanna said, "Pretend. I mean, it's either that or cry myself to sleep. Who wants to do that? You wake up with puffy eyes the next day, it's a waste of tears."
If that trick works for the singer, just pretend to be confident in everything and anything that you do, maybe it works for you too.
Speaking about her new music, the 31-year-old singer told Entertainment Tonight, "Y'all will have to wait, am so sorry."
Rihanna showcased her Savage X Fenty's latest lingerie collection recently during the New York Fashion Week. Fans of the star will have to wait until September 20 to see the collection on Amazon Prime Video.
At the big fashion night, the singer turned heads dressed in a shimmery turquoise dress that accentuated her body perfectly. She rounded off her look with jewel-adorned sunglasses, a red-hot lip, and Tiffany blue strappy sandals.
During her Savage x Fenty runway, the 31-year-old star took to the stage for the star-studded audience, which included celebrities like Kehlani, Big Sean, Kacey Musgraves and many more.
However, Rihanna confessed that she was a bit nervous about her performance.
"I was literally about to throw up and I've never said that in my life, because I don't say that unless I mean it. But I was walking off the stage like motions to throwing up. I was so nervous, I was so nervous," she shared.
She continued, "Tonight was phenomenal, everyone is so great. This was a great show. I didn't even realise that people would be intimidated by the environment. I just thought these people would come in and be like, 'Fine' and I'm the one that's nervous but everyone felt the presence of the room. I was so appreciative of everyone being apart of it."
Meanwhile, her fans are eagerly waiting for new music from the singer. Rihanna is busy dabbling in multiple projects which are keeping her schedule jam-packed. Rihanna's last album titled 'Anti' came out in 2016. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:50 IST

Kaitlynn Carter wears 'M' ring on date with Miley Cyrus

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Seems like singer Miley Cyrus and Kaitlynn Carter's romance is heating up! Carter was recently spotted wearing a ring with the letter 'M' on a date with Cyrus in New York City.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:42 IST

Parineeti Chopra's current shooting schedule is all about Nirvana

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Parineeti Chopra, who is currently on digital detox while shooting for her upcoming film 'The Girl on the Train' in London, feels that she has achieved Nirvana.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 14:26 IST

Fans think Millie Bobby Brown's skincare tutorial is fake!

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Millie Bobby Brown, who rose to fame with her acting prowess in the insanely popular Netflix series 'Stranger Things', was recently called out by her fans, who think she faked a skincare tutorial for her Florence by Mills skincare range as her make-up remained

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:52 IST

Joaquin Phoenix just 'walked away' from 'Joker' sets

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Joaquin Phoenix whose performance in 'Joker' has been receiving rave from critics, walked off from the sets of the film after losing his temper a few times.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:51 IST

Jennifer Aniston reveals she relates to her character from 'The...

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): American actor Jennifer Aniston, who became a household name after starring in the beloved sitcom 'Friends', recently opened up about her role in the upcoming series 'The Morning Show' and said that the character's struggles draw parallels to her own life.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:42 IST

Shraddha Kapoor kick-starts shooting for 'Baaghi 3'

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Shraddha Kapoor who packed some powerful punches in her latest release 'Saaho,' kick-started the shooting of her next film 'Baaghi 3' on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:32 IST

Ali Fazal joins cast of 'Death on the Nile'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ali Fazal who made a mark in Hollywood with period drama 'Victoria & Abdul,' is all set to star in 'Death on the Nile alongside industry A-listers.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 13:03 IST

Jennifer Lopez reveals why she wanted Cardi B to star in 'Hustlers'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Actor-singer Jennifer Lopez recently revealed why she persuaded rapper Cardi B to her star alongside her in the upcoming film 'Hustlers'.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:38 IST

Here's why Kim Kardashian plans to relocate to Wyoming

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): It seems that beauty mogul Kim Kardashian is planning to relocate along with her family to Wyoming after husband Kanye West bought land in the state.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 12:08 IST

Prince Harry follows Meghan Markle's footsteps, breaks royal tradition

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Nearly a year back, Meghan Markle made headlines for a minor royal gaffe and now her husband Prince Harry is following her footsteps by breaking the same tradition.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:58 IST

Here's how Akshay Kumar celebrates 122nd anniversary of The...

New Delhi (India), Sept 12 (ANI): Akshay Kumar who left the audience stunned with his performance in 'Kesari' paid tribute to the "brave hearts" of the 36th Sikh Regiment on the 122nd anniversary of The Battle of Saragarhi.

Read More

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 11:40 IST

Joaquin Phoenix wanted Joker to be 'heavy'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 12 (ANI): Actor Joaquin Phoenix, who is receiving rave reviews for his performance in the upcoming film 'Joker' after it premiered at the Venice International Film Festival, wasn't too keen on shedding 52 pounds. Instead, his vision for his character was different than what

Read More
iocl