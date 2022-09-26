Rihanna set to headline the next Super Bowl Halftime Show

Washington [US], September 26 (ANI): Pop star Rihanna has signed to perform at the mega-event, which is set to take place during Super Bowl LVII, on February 12 just outside of Phoenix, Arizona.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 2023 Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show has found its main act. The programme will be produced by DPS alongside Roc Nation and Jesse Collins, with both serving as executive producers and Hamish Hamilton directing. Roc Nation is also serving as the live performance's strategic entertainment advisor.

"Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment," Jay-Z said in a statement, as quoted in The Hollywood Reporter.



"We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, added in his own statement. "Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career. We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance."

The Super Bowl Halftime Show is one of the year's biggest musical spectacles, with musicians often going all-out for their performances and frequent guest appearances. Apple Music will be the event's presenting sponsor for the first time in 2023, replacing Pepsi, which had sponsored the show for the previous decade. Before the big game, Apple promises behind-the-scenes glimpses and other material.

"Rihanna is an incredible recording artist who is a favorite for many millions of Apple Music customers around the world," Oliver Schusser, Apple's vice president of Apple Music and Beats, said. "We're excited to partner with Rihanna, Roc Nation and the NFL to bring music and sports fans a momentous show -- what an incredible artist for the inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show."

More information about the upcoming performance, including sneak peaks, will be revealed on Apple Music's different social media platforms in the following months.

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, and 50 Cent performed at SoFi Stadium for the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show. The Weeknd, Lady Gaga, and Beyonce have all performed recently.

However, the halftime show has grown to be more than just a performance, with musicians frequently utilising the moment to announce tours or new albums, and documentary cameras frequently rolling to chronicle the build-up to the big event. According to the NFL, the 2022 Pepsi Halftime Show was watched by more than 120 million people, demonstrating the platform's reach.

Roc Nation, which has assisted in the production of the halftime show for the previous three years, will also collaborate with the NFL and Apple Music on the live performance and event. (ANI)