Rihanna (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Rihanna (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Rihanna shares photo of 6-year-old who looks like her!

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:49 IST

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): Barbadian singer Rihanna posted on Instagram of a six-year-old girl who bears an uncanny resemblance to her, triggering a buzz amongst her fans.
The 'Diamonds' singer shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Almost drop my phone. How?" The picture shows the young child posing with a sombre face, much like the 31-year-old singer flaunts on the red carpet.
[{ba96ff55-cc55-4efd-b0d8-e1a4608e04e3:intradmin/Rihanna_24.JPG}]
The girl and the singer share a similarly shaped face and they even appear to have the same eye color.
Of course, Rihanna wasn't the only one shocked by seeing her lookalike.
Several fans of the singer posted their thoughts on the post.
"Your twin... Wow," one user wrote.
"Badgirl Reincarnation," another fan commented.
"Something ain't right how that is possible," a different fan expressed.
Some users actually thought the photo was of Rihanna playing around with Snapchat filters.
"Lol I thought Rihanna used the baby filter," one fan wrote.
While the other fans thought that the singer had a child.
"Rihanna got a daughter!" a fan commented.
Rihanna isn't a mother yet, parenthood isn't so far from her thoughts.
Last month, the 'Work' singer revealed to Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine and as cited by People that she wants to be a mother "more than anything in life."
The pop-singer is currently dating billionaire Hassan Jameel. She explained to Paulson that her newfound romance inspired her to add more personal days into her busy schedule.
"I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, 'I need to make time for this.' Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well," she said. "I'll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar, we now have the infamous 'P,' which means personal days. This is a new thing."
However, that doesn't mean she's slowing down her career anytime soon.
Rihanna, who has been named the world's richest female by Forbes magazine, has stayed busy since releasing the critically acclaimed 'Anti' in 2016: she also launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and unveiled her Savage x Fenty lingerie line last year. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:59 IST

Aparna Sen on lynching cases: 'Secular fabric of country being ruined'

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 24 (ANI): Filmmaker Aparna Sen, one of the 49 signatories of an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi protesting incidents of lynchings in the name of religion on Wednesday alleged that the "secular fabric of our country is being ruined."

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:44 IST

Here's how Parineeti Chopra is spreading awareness via fashion...

New Delhi (India), July 24 (ANI): Given the popularity of social media and the staggering number of followers celebrities have, it makes even more sense to utilise the platform to spread awareness on important social issues.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:16 IST

Abhishek, Ranbir, Arjun all set for football match on Vijay Diwas

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 24 (ANI): A special football match between Cine stars XI team including Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor versus players from the local army and navy units who will represent the Army-Navy Stars XI will be held to mark Kargil Vijay Diwas on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:09 IST

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry fans angry over couple's birthday...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Fans of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemed to disapprove of the couple's birthday wish for nephew Prince George, who turned 6 recently.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:05 IST

Taylor Swift releases new song 'The Archer'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift went live on Instagram on Tuesday to announce her new song "The Archer".

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:04 IST

Shocked by Hyde's Nude Photo scandal: Kim Kardashian

Washington (USA), July 24 (ANI): Model and actress Kim Kardashian expressed shock on the allegations made against her long-time photographer Marcus Hyde for bribing models to provide him their nude images.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:01 IST

Margot Robbie reveals she feels "personal connection" to Sharon Tate

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Actor Margot Robbie took great pride in upholding the legacy of the late American actor Sharon Tate while filming the upcoming movie 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:56 IST

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott aren't "rushing into marriage"

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): No strings attached! makeup mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are focusing on the present and not rushing into marriage anytime soon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:41 IST

Parineeti, Sidharth are here to tug at your heartstrings with...

New Delhi (India), July 24 (ANI): After dropping 'Dhoonde Ankhiyaan,' makers of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra-starrer 'Jabariya Jodi' are back with a new melancholic number - 'Ki Honda Pyaar.'

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:33 IST

No regrets about reality TV past: Lamar Odom

Washington [USA], July 24 (ANI): Former American basketball player Lamar Odom who is now set to become a motivational speaker admitted that he has zero regrets about his reality TV past or marriage with Khloe Kardashian.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:23 IST

Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo celebrate fifth wedding anniversary...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 24 (ANI): Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have jetted off to Mexico to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:04 IST

Ang Lee talks about cloning Will Smith for his upcoming 'Gemini Man'

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): Oscar-winning director Ang Lee showed off the first look of his upcoming sci-fi thriller 'Gemini Man' which shows the most emotive and realistic CG humans ever created in Hollywood.

Read More
iocl