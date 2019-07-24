Rihanna shares photo of 6-year-old who looks like her!

Washington D.C [USA], July 24 (ANI): Barbadian singer Rihanna posted on Instagram of a six-year-old girl who bears an uncanny resemblance to her, triggering a buzz amongst her fans.

The 'Diamonds' singer shared the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Almost drop my phone. How?" The picture shows the young child posing with a sombre face, much like the 31-year-old singer flaunts on the red carpet.

The girl and the singer share a similarly shaped face and they even appear to have the same eye color.

Of course, Rihanna wasn't the only one shocked by seeing her lookalike.

Several fans of the singer posted their thoughts on the post.

"Your twin... Wow," one user wrote.

"Badgirl Reincarnation," another fan commented.

"Something ain't right how that is possible," a different fan expressed.

Some users actually thought the photo was of Rihanna playing around with Snapchat filters.

"Lol I thought Rihanna used the baby filter," one fan wrote.

While the other fans thought that the singer had a child.

"Rihanna got a daughter!" a fan commented.

Rihanna isn't a mother yet, parenthood isn't so far from her thoughts.

Last month, the 'Work' singer revealed to Sarah Paulson for Interview magazine and as cited by People that she wants to be a mother "more than anything in life."

The pop-singer is currently dating billionaire Hassan Jameel. She explained to Paulson that her newfound romance inspired her to add more personal days into her busy schedule.

"I got into a new relationship, and it matters to me. It was like, 'I need to make time for this.' Just like I nurture my businesses, I need to nurture this as well," she said. "I'll shut things down for two days, three days at a time. On my calendar, we now have the infamous 'P,' which means personal days. This is a new thing."

However, that doesn't mean she's slowing down her career anytime soon.

Rihanna, who has been named the world's richest female by Forbes magazine, has stayed busy since releasing the critically acclaimed 'Anti' in 2016: she also launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and unveiled her Savage x Fenty lingerie line last year. (ANI)

