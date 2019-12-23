Rihanna teases fans about upcoming album

Washington D.C. [USA], Dec 23 (ANI): Superstar singer and fashion mogul Rihanna teased fans about her upcoming album with a dog bobbing its head.

According to CNN, the singer on Sunday posted a video on her Instagram. The short video shows a fluffy dog dancing to House of Pain's "Jump Around".

Rihanna joked in the caption: "update: me listening to R9 by myself and refusing to release it."



However, the singer did not reveal any further details about the record or its release date.

'R9' refers to the fact that this is her ninth studio album.

About four years ago, she released her last album 'Anti'. From that point, her multimillion-dollar maquillage line Fenty Beauty and her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand have kept the singer busy.

Fans were pleased to get the update and in the first six hours, the Instagram post had a love of over 2 million. (ANI)

