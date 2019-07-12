Rihanna
Rihanna

Rihanna trolls fans who want her to release new music

ANI | Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:14 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): It has been years since singer Rihanna treated her fans with new music and as per the artist's latest Instagram post, it looks like people will have to wait even longer.
On Thursday, the 31-year-old singer shared an Instagram video of a clip from 'Love and Hip Hop Atlanta', which shows Karlie Redd reading the results of a lie detector test.
"Guys, it was all a lie," Redd can be seen saying in the clip.
As for the lie, Rihanna is referring to, the singer promised her followers that they will be getting new music from her this year and that's yet to happen, so she has a hilarious comeback for her fans, by implying that they are now calling her a liar.
"Nobody: Me: Album coming in 2019 Navy in July," she captioned the post.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Nobody: Me: Album coming in 2019 Navy in July:

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 11, 2019 at 11:22am PDT


"I can't believe I stan a liar," one fan commented, to which Rihanna responded with three laughing emojis. "That's it I'm unfollowing," another fan commented.
"How is she gonna carry on doing this to us it's been 3 bloody years," a different user expressed.
However, a plethora of her fans and celebrities found the post funny. Comedian Kevin Hart commented with several laughing emojis.
Rihanna, whom Forbes recently named the world's richest female musician, has stayed quite busy since releasing her last album 'Anti' in 2016. She launched her Fenty Beauty in 2017 and unveiled her Savage x Fenty lingerie line last year. She also recently announced the Fenty Maison line under French luxury goods conglomerate LVHM Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton.
Thanks to her jam-packed schedule, the singer told Sarah Paulson in Interview magazine, that she has lost the ability to focus on creating new music with the same speed as before.
"It's the reason why an album isn't being spat out like it used to. I used to be in the studio, only the studio, for three months straight, and an album would come out. Now, it's like a carousel. I do fashion one day, lingerie the next, beauty the next, then music the next. It's like having a bunch of kids and you need to take care of them all," she explained in the interview.
Rihanna was unable to reveal a particular date as to when her fans can expect her ninth album, telling Paulson she "wished she knew" when it would be ready, but did tease that it will be "really fun."
"It really does suck that it can't just come out because I'm working on a really fun one right now. I'm really happy with a lot of the material we have so far, but I am not going to put it out until it's complete. It makes no sense to rush it, but I want it out," she said.
Last month, the singer told The New York Times' T Style magazine, as cited by People, that she is working on a reggae album and said fans should not expect any collaborations with Lady Gaga or Drake, contrary to rumours.
"Not anytime soon, I don't see it happening. Not on this album, that's for sure," she said of working again with frequent collaborator and on-and-off fling Drake.
Rihanna's last album titled 'Anti' came out in 2016. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 23:00 IST

Serena Williams doesn't read stories about Meghan Markle!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): American tennis player Serena Williams has her friend Meghan Markle's back! The star athlete gushed about her long-time pal in the wake of criticism the latter received over her recent Wimbledon appearance, where she cheered for the professional player.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:32 IST

Dwayne Johnson shares throwback of grandfather and wrestler...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Actor Dwayne Johnson turned nostalgic on Friday and shared a bit of his famous family history on social media.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 22:29 IST

Ed Sheeran drops new music video with Travis Scott

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Ed Sheeran in collaboration with Travis Scott on Friday dropped a new music video of 'Antisocial,' which is one of the tracks of 'Shape of You' singer's new album, 'No.6 Collaborations Project'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:39 IST

Kristen Schaal to star in 'Bill and Ted Face the Music'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): American actress Kristen Schaal will now be seen essaying a role in 'Bill & Ted Face the music', the third part of the 'Bill & Ted' franchise.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:38 IST

Billie Eilish drops 'Bad Boy' remix with Justin Bieber

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Singer Billie Eilish proved that she is just the biggest Belieber ever, as she dropped the remix version of her song 'Bad Boy' with none other than Justin Bieber.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 21:20 IST

Prince Harry used to feel "completely left out" during his childhood

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Late Princess Diana was determined to make her younger son Prince Harry feel that he wasn't the second best.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:41 IST

Arnold Schwarzenegger takes a dig at Donald Trump

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): The feud between actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and US President Donald Trump continued over the 'Celebrity Apprentice'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 20:15 IST

Billie Eilish declares "anything is possible" after...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is living her childhood dream of singing with her crush Justin Bieber!

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:42 IST

Meghan Markle selfie-snapper says he had 'no idea she was there'...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): A tennis fan has been accused of invading Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle's privacy during the match at Wimbledon, which she attended to cheer for her friend Serena Williams.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:34 IST

Meghan Markle gave 'DJ Idris Elba' setlist for her wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding reception party couldn't help but groove to the numbers played at the ceremony- all thanks to Idris Elba.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 18:06 IST

Disney cancels Cameron Boyce's 'Descendants 3' premiere

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): Following the death of Cameron Boyce, Disney announced the cancellation of the red carpet premiere of 'Descendants 3' and will honour the actor by donating to non-profit, that the late actor was involved in.

Read More

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 17:59 IST

Holland Taylor joins cast of 'Bill And Ted Face The Music'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 12 (ANI): American actor Holland Taylor has joined the cast of the multi-starrer 'Bill And Ted Face The Music' and will play the role of The Great Leader, the most powerful person in the universe.

Read More
iocl