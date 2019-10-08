Rihanna's 'visual autobiography' to hit book stalls soon!

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 8 (ANI): Rihanna is on her way to bring out an autobiography this month but it's not going to be any usual book!

The singer has announced that her book set to hit bookstands on October 24 is going to be a "visual autobiography," titled 'Rihanna', a 504-page book having over a 1,000 pictures documenting the life of the pop queen and will be published by Phaidon.

"From her childhood in Barbados to her worldwide tours, from quintessential fashion moments to private time with friends and family, the book showcases intimate photographs of her life as a musician, performer, designer, and entrepreneur," Page Six quoted a press statement for the book.

Exuding her joy and excitement over releasing a book on her, Rihanna in a statement said, "I am so excited to share this collection of incredible images. I'm very grateful to the talented photographers and artists who contributed."

The 31-year old has been working on the upcoming project for over five years.

Recently, Rihanna hogged headlines earlier in September as she organised a charity event profiting her Clara Lionel Foundation.

A number of prominent stars marked their presence at the event including rapper Cardi B, Normani, 2 Chainz, G-Eazy, Megan Thee Stallion, Karlie Kloss, Shanina Shaik, Slick Woods, YG and recently de-jailed A$AP Rocky among others. (ANI)

