Rita Wilson sings national anthem after recovering from COVID-19

Washington D.C. [USA], April 7 (ANI): American actor and singer Rita Wilson has recovered from COVID-19 and is in good voice.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 63-year-old singer belted out the national anthem ahead of NASCAR's iRacing Pro Invitational Series Race on Sunday (local time).

The 'Throw Me a Party' singer donned a red leather jacket for her performance, which she streamed from what appeared to be home in Los Angeles. Judging by the positive reaction online, it was a hit.

It marked the 'Let Me Be' singer's first official performance since she and her husband, Tom Hanks, tested positive for the coronavirus and were hospitalised on Australia's Gold Coast. Hanks was filming Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic there. Hanks and Wilson were the first high-profile stars to be confirmed with COVID-19.

The duo has been keeping their followers in the loop on their hospital stay and their recovery.

Wilson recently shared a glimpse of life in quarantine, with an impressive rap along to Naughty by Nature's 'Hip Hop Hooray'.

With her NASCAR performance, it appears Wilson is in fine health. (ANI)

