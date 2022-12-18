Rock band 'Rascals' drummer Dino Danelli passes away at 78

Washington [US], December 18 (ANI): Soul of the rock band 'Rascals' Dino Danelli, who was the drummer of the 1960's band, passed away at age 78.

According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, specifics were scant on what happened and where and when. However, a spokesperson for the band, Joe Russo, claimed on Danelli's Facebook page that the drummer had previously needed an angioplasty due to coronary artery disease and congestive heart failure.

Gene Cornish, the guitarist for his band, paid tribute to Danelli on Facebook. "It is with a broken heart that I must tell you of the passing of Dino Danelli," Cornish wrote Thursday on social media. "He was my brother and the greatest drummer I've ever seen. I am devastated at this moment. Rest in peace, Dino; I love you brother."

Danelli, who was born and raised in Jersey City, New Jersey, began his professional existence as a jazz drummer, touring with Lionel Hampton and living briefly in New Orleans. He first met Felix Cavaliere and Eddie Brigati in 1963; the latter shortly joined Danelli in the house band of a Las Vegas casino, as per Deadline.

When they returned to New York City in 1965, they created the Young Rascals, bringing in Gene Cornish on guitar to join Brigati on drums and Brigaliere on keys. With "I Ain't Gonna Eat Out My Heart Anymore," the group had an immediate smash. They went on to achieve eight Top 20 singles, including the No. 1 hits "Good Lovin'," "Groovin'," and "People Got to Be Free."



After three albums, The Young Rascals changed their name to The Rascals, and as was the vogue at the time, they started experimenting with conceptual themes on their albums. They bitterly split in the 1970s before coming back together multiple times, as per Deadline.

The founding members gave heartfelt performances of "Good Lovin'," "Groovin'," "How Can I Be Sure," and "People Got To Be Free" at their induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1997.

The Rascals came back together in December 2012 for a live performance titled "The Rascals: Once Upon a Dream," a multimedia spectacular that featured the group's history presented through historical footage, narration, and dramatic film pieces. The Rascals began touring together again in 2013 after the event was a success, according to Deadline.

Along with Cornish, Danelli formed the band Bulldog in the 1970s, which released two albums before splitting up. Danelli collaborated on music with Leslie West, Fotomaker, and Steven Van Zandt before joining Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul.

In addition to music, Danelli also designed the album covers for Little Steven & The Disciples of Soul and The Rascals. (ANI)

