Rockabilly revivalist Robert Gordon passes away at 75

Washington [US], October 19 (ANI): One of the rockabilly's earliest revivalists and a familiar presence on the 1970s New York City punk rock scene, Robert Gordon passed away at the age of 75 on Tuesday.

According to Variety, no cause of death was cited, although his family recently launched a GoFundMe campaign to assist with his battle with acute myeloid leukaemia.

"Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone voice and focused dedication to his music," wrote label VP Matt Green.



As per the reports of Variety, the label is releasing "Hellafied," Gordon's farewell album, on November 25. It reunites him with British guitarist Chris Spedding once more.

According to Variety, Gordon, who was born on March 29, 1947, in Bethesda, Maryland, was an avid radio listener and record collector. They enjoyed the music of Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, and, of course, Elvis Presley. Gordon joined the National Guard to dodge the Vietnam conscription, was married at 19, and had two children after performing in several local bands in his teens, including the Confidentials and the Newports. In order to create a clothes store, Gordon and his family relocated to New York City in 1970. However, when bands like Blondie, Television, and the Ramones started to pack CBGB, Gordon's attention was diverted to the city's budding punk scene.

Gordon's upcoming album 'Hellafied,' which he co-wrote with Spedding and longtime collaborator Albert Bouchard, a former Blue Oyster Cult drummer, features new original songs from the singer alone ("One Day Left") as well as a number of others that he wrote with Bouchard and Mark Barkan. (ANI)

