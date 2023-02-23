Rolling Stones' upcoming album to feature contributions from Beatles

Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): The final Rolling Stones album, featuring contributions from original drummer Charlie Watts, will be released later this year, marking the band's first new music in 18 years.

According to Deadline, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, that's not all because Beatles' Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr are reported to be contributors to the new recording.

The album would be the Stones' first original material since 2005's 'A Bigger Bang, and their first one since the Grammy-winning covers album 'Blue & Lonesome' in 2016.



Any involvement by the Beatles will undoubtedly lead to concert speculation. For those unfamiliar, McCartney plays bass, while Ringo plays the drums.

After Bill Wyman's retirement in 1993, the Stones have been playing with Darryl Jones on bass, with drummer Steve Jordan standing in for the late Watts on their most recent tour. An 80-year-old Watts passed away in 2021.

It is unknown if there will be any team-ups for live performances. Although The Stones have hinted at dates for this year's summer and fall, no official plans have been made, reported Deadline.

Guitarist Keith Richards recently wrote on Instagram that new music is "on its way."

"Hi guys, here we are again. Wishing you all a belated Happy New Year and there's some new music on its way and hopefully, we'll get to see you. Let's keep our fingers crossed," he said, as per Deadline. (ANI)

